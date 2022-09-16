The OP: The Ukrainian military has liberated more than 400 settlements in the Kharkiv region

The Office of the President (OP) reported that the Ukrainian military has liberated more than 400 settlements in the Kharkiv region. They have already begun to restore the infrastructure there.

The first deputy chairman of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko told about this at the briefing.

"Kharkiv area. 421 settlements were liberated. We constantly send humanitarian cargo to the liberated areas, regardless of shelling," he noted.

According to him, the Balakliya community has already received more than 100 tons of products. In the near future, generators, medicines, construction materials and other aid will be delivered there. Pensioners already receive pensions.

Also, sappers have already demined more than 24 hectares of territory and neutralized about a thousand explosive objects.