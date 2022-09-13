The Ministry of Defense: The Ukrainian military liberated more than 300 settlements in the Kharkiv region

During the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military liberated more than 300 settlements. The operation will continue until the area is completely liberated.
The Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported on this on the air of the telethon.
"This operation to liberate Kharkiv region lasted several days and was planned for several days. "3 800 square kilometers have been liberated, more than 300 settlements and approximately 150 000 of our people have become free from occupation, since September 6," she emphasized.
According to her, the operation continues because it is planned until the complete liberation of Kharkiv region from the occupiers. She declined to give details and said she hoped it would happen "as soon as possible."
- In the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, the liberation of settlements continues. Thus, during the day of September 11, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation knocked out the Russians from more than 20 settlements, in some places the Ukrainian military reached the state border with the Russian Federation.
- The Ministry of Defense of Russia actually recognized the loss of the towns of Izyum and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, but called it an "operation to roll back and transfer troops." The purpose of this "collapse" is to transfer the troops to the Donetsk direction.