The Ministry of Defense: The Ukrainian military liberated more than 300 settlements in the Kharkiv region

During the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military liberated more than 300 settlements. The operation will continue until the area is completely liberated.

The Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported on this on the air of the telethon.

"This operation to liberate Kharkiv region lasted several days and was planned for several days. "3 800 square kilometers have been liberated, more than 300 settlements and approximately 150 000 of our people have become free from occupation, since September 6," she emphasized.

According to her, the operation continues because it is planned until the complete liberation of Kharkiv region from the occupiers. She declined to give details and said she hoped it would happen "as soon as possible."