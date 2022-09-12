Ukrainian fighters reached the state border with Russia in some places of the Kharkiv region

Russian occupying forces left the settlements of Velykyi Burluk and Dvorichne of Kupyanskyi district of Kharkiv region. In some areas of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already reached the state border with Russia.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

He noted that Ukrainian servicemen continue the operation to liberate Kharkiv oblast from the enemy. The enemy hastily abandons its positions and flees deep into previously occupied territories or immediately into the territory of the Russian Federation.