In the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, the liberation of settlements continues, the occupiers hastily abandon their positions and run deep into the temporarily occupied territories or the Russian Federation. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine knocked out the occupiers from more than 20 settlements.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff.

Yesterday, the occupiers took away looted goods from the locals in Dvorichne and Velykyi Burluk (Kharkiv region). Also, Russian military personnel and their families left Svatove (Luhansk region) only local members of the so-called peopleʼs militia remained.

In total, during the day, the Ukrainian military pushed the enemy out of more than 20 settlements.

In addition, in the south, the Defense Forces destroyed 85% of the marines of the Russian army. The rest of the occupiers have a low moral and psychological state, they massively refuse to return to the war zone.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck eight strikes — at a platoon base, six points of concentration of forces and equipment, and an anti-aircraft missile complex. Destroyed 10 enemy missiles. Missile troops with artillery continue to hit the invaders.

The Russian army is concentrating its efforts on the complete capture of the Donetsk region, holding the occupied territories and disrupting the Ukrainian offensive. During the day, the enemy shelled populated areas along the front line, carried out 39 air strikes and 18 missile strikes, in particular on the thermal power plant in Kharkiv.