Donetsk regional administration: 6 more bodies of civilians killed by the Russians were found in Lyman

Six more bodies of dead residents were found in the de-occupied Lyman (Donetsk region).
This was announced by the head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"6 more civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation were found in Lyman," he said. In addition, according to Kyrylenko, during October 14, the Russians killed two civilians of Donetsk region — in Bakhmut. Another 6 people were injured yesterday.
- The day before, in liberated Lyman (Donetsk region), investigators completed the exhumation of bodies from the mass burial of Ukrainian soldiers. The bodies of 34 Ukrainian defenders were retrieved from the mass grave.
- On October 1, 2022, Russia announced that it had withdrawn from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region “due to the threat of the encirclement.” On October 4, the Ukrainian flag was officially raised over the city.
- Subsequently, the bodies of 120 people, including civilians and military personnel, were exhumed from the liberated Sviatohirsk and Lyman. In total, more than 200 civilian burials were found in Lyman.