Donetsk regional administration: 6 more bodies of civilians killed by the Russians were found in Lyman

Six more bodies of dead residents were found in the de-occupied Lyman (Donetsk region).

This was announced by the head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"6 more civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation were found in Lyman," he said. In addition, according to Kyrylenko, during October 14, the Russians killed two civilians of Donetsk region — in Bakhmut. Another 6 people were injured yesterday.