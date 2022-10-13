News

Spain plans to transfer four Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced at the Allianceʼs ministerial meeting in Brussels that Spain is ready to hand over four Hawk anti-aircraft systems (MIM-23 HAWK) to Ukraine, which are designed to intercept missiles.

"I welcome Spainʼs announcement today of the provision of four Hawk launchers to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defenses — in addition to what allies have provided in recent days," said the NATO Secretary General.

Earlier, the head of the US Armed Forces, Mark Milley, proposed a plan in which the States and allies would be involved. Its essence is to help Ukraine create a unified system of air defense and anti-missile defense, linking various defense systems into a single chain. According to Millie, this is not an easy task, but it is quite achievable.

Milley mentioned the Hawk air defense system and the improved Hawkeye. It was requested by the Ukrainian side. "This is a medium-altitude, medium-range system. This is an old system, but it is quite effective," said the general.