Spain plans to transfer four Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced at the Allianceʼs ministerial meeting in Brussels that Spain is ready to hand over four Hawk anti-aircraft systems (MIM-23 HAWK) to Ukraine, which are designed to intercept missiles.
"I welcome Spainʼs announcement today of the provision of four Hawk launchers to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defenses — in addition to what allies have provided in recent days," said the NATO Secretary General.
Earlier, the head of the US Armed Forces, Mark Milley, proposed a plan in which the States and allies would be involved. Its essence is to help Ukraine create a unified system of air defense and anti-missile defense, linking various defense systems into a single chain. According to Millie, this is not an easy task, but it is quite achievable.
Milley mentioned the Hawk air defense system and the improved Hawkeye. It was requested by the Ukrainian side. "This is a medium-altitude, medium-range system. This is an old system, but it is quite effective," said the general.
- On October 12 and 13, a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers will take place in Brussels, as well as a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine — Rammstein-6 format. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine is present at the meeting. Its main topic is the strengthening of the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- The German Ministry of Defense reported that Ukraine would receive additional MARS II and PzH 2000 self-propelled guns in the next few weeks.
- The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with additional anti-aircraft missiles worth €15 million.
- Canada will provide Ukraine with a new $47 million aid package. It provides 500,000 units of winter military clothing, artillery shells, and satellite communication equipment.
- Before that, on October 11, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine announced the arrival of the first of four German IRIS-T air defense systems and four more HIMARS systems.