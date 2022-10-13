Spain plans to transfer four Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced at the Allianceʼs ministerial meeting in Brussels that Spain is ready to hand over four Hawk anti-aircraft systems (MIM-23 HAWK) to Ukraine, which are designed to intercept missiles.

"I welcome Spainʼs announcement today of the provision of four Hawk launchers to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defenses — in addition to what allies have provided in recent days," said the NATO Secretary General.