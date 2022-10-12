Canada will provide $47 million in military aid to Ukraine. These are mainly winter clothes

Canada will provide Ukraine with a $47 million military aid package. It will mainly consist of winter uniforms for the Ukrainian military.

This was stated by the countryʼs Defense Minister Anita Anand, CBC writes.

This package will include mainly "non-lethal weapons", in particular 500,000 sets of winter uniforms.

"We know winter is coming. And Canada has particular expertise in winter combat clothing. And we will be handing out these clothes in the coming weeks,” she said.

Canada will also transfer other military equipment, including artillery shells worth $15.2 million and satellite communications ($2 million).