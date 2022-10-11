Ukraine received four more HIMARS systems and the German IRIS-T air defense system from the USA

Four additional HIMARS reactive artillery systems transferred to the USA have arrived in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

The minister also announced the arrival of the German air defense system IRIS-T.

Earlier, Der Spiegel, citing sources, wrote that Ukraine received the first of the four promised such systems.

Reznikov added that the American air defense systems NASAMS are on the approach. The US is already accelerating the delivery of two systems.