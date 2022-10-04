The Pentagon revealed the details of a new package of military aid for the Armed Forces

As part of the new military aid package for Ukraine, the US will provide four HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems.

This is stated on the website of the Pentagon.

In general, the new package of military aid from the United States will include:

four HIMARS installations and ammunition;

sixteen 155-mm howitzers;

75 thousand 155-mm shells;

500 high-precision 155-mm shells;

a thousand 155-mm RAAMS shells;

sixteen 105-mm howitzers;

30 thousand 120-mm mines;

200 MRAP MaxxPro machines;

200 thousand cartridges for small arms;

obstacle equipment, claymore mines, and other equipment.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted that Ukrainian troops are effectively using US support to regain their lands. This is the 22nd package of military support from August 2021. The total amount of aid reached $17.5 billion.

Blinken stressed that the US has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as long as it is needed.