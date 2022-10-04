The US announced a new $625 million aid package for Ukraine

US President and Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had a telephone conversation with their Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
This is reported by the White House.
American leaders emphasized that they will never recognize Russiaʼs "annexation" of Ukrainian territory. President Biden promised to continue to support Ukraine and announced the provision of a new security assistance package worth $625 million.
These are additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS MLRS, artillery systems, and ammunition, as well as armored vehicles.
The day before, Reuters, citing two sources, wrote that the United States has prepared a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of $625 million, which, in particular, will include four HIMARS multiple-launch fire systems.
About HIMARS
Each HIMARS installation fires six high-precision missiles with a range of up to 80 kilometers (twice that of M777 howitzers), allowing them to strike Russian command posts, ammunition, and fuel depots, as well as troop concentrations in the rear. These missile launchers are also smaller and more maneuverable, helping them hide from enemy reconnaissance. Crews work inside an armored cabin. And they are nimble: they can launch missiles two or three minutes after parking and move again 20 seconds after the shot.
Each missile costs $155,000, so the Ukrainian military focuses its firepower on important targets, such as military headquarters, weapons depots, and barracks, rather than on individual Russian tanks or artillery systems.