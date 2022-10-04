The US announced a new $625 million aid package for Ukraine

US President and Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had a telephone conversation with their Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is reported by the White House.

American leaders emphasized that they will never recognize Russiaʼs "annexation" of Ukrainian territory. President Biden promised to continue to support Ukraine and announced the provision of a new security assistance package worth $625 million.

These are additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS MLRS, artillery systems, and ammunition, as well as armored vehicles.