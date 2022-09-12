Germany announced that Ukraine will receive two IRIS-T air defense systems by the end of the year. Two more at the beginning of the 2023

Germany plans to transfer four IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Two of them will be handed over by the end of 2022.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Anka Feldgusen in an interview with "Radio NV".

"I am very glad that we will transfer four such systems. This will protect a large area of Ukraine. We have already heard that the first system will definitely be this year, and I think the second system will be as well," she emphasized.

Ukraine will receive the other two systems at the beginning of 2023.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Berbock, reported that the IRIS-T air defense system for Ukraine is currently at the production stage. She hoped that it would be made by the end of the summer.