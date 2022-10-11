White House: The US is working on accelerating the delivery of NASAMS systems to Ukraine

The USA is speeding up the delivery of two anti-aircraft missile systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced this on October 11.
Kirby declined to give a specific date for the arrival of the NASAMS systems, but said the U.S. is "definitely interested" in seeing the systems arrive as soon as possible. These air defense systems will help to fulfill the request of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strengthen air defense.
Previously, US President Joe Biden agreed to enter into a contract for eight NASAMS systems that provide short- and medium-range defense. This is the same system used to protect the airspace in Washington.
Before that, Zelenskyy said at the G7 virtual meeting that it is necessary to intensify efforts to create an "air shield" over Ukraine against the backdrop of a flurry of attacks by Russian cruise missiles and drones.
NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat missiles, aircraft, and other air targets at low and medium altitudes. On September 27, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the process of preparing the transfer of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine is ongoing, and Ukraine expects two batteries from the United States — that is, 16 missile launchers.
A single NASAMS battery will be able to protect entire squares or a region since each installation can be placed at a distance of up to 25 km. Depending on the modification, the mobile anti-aircraft battery consists of 8-12 launchers, 3-8 N/TPQ-64 radar stations, two fire control systems, charging and staff vehicles.
- On the morning of October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine (launched at least 83 missiles, 43 of which were shot down by air defense forces). Dozens of rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in 11 regions and the city of Kyiv. As a result, the electricity supply was disrupted almost throughout the country, and there were problems with water supply in eight regions.
- On the morning of October 11, missile attacks on Ukraine continued: the Russian army launched 28 cruise missiles from the morning, and 20 of them were shot down.