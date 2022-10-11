White House: The US is working on accelerating the delivery of NASAMS systems to Ukraine

The USA is speeding up the delivery of two anti-aircraft missile systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced this on October 11. Kirby declined to give a specific date for the arrival of the NASAMS systems, but said the U.S. is "definitely interested" in seeing the systems arrive as soon as possible. These air defense systems will help to fulfill the request of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strengthen air defense.

Previously, US President Joe Biden agreed to enter into a contract for eight NASAMS systems that provide short- and medium-range defense. This is the same system used to protect the airspace in Washington. Before that, Zelenskyy said at the G7 virtual meeting that it is necessary to intensify efforts to create an "air shield" over Ukraine against the backdrop of a flurry of attacks by Russian cruise missiles and drones.