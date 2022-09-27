Ukrainian Air Force: Preparations for the transfer of NASAMS systems continue, Ukraine will receive 16 launchers

The process of preparing the transfer of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine continues. Ukraine expects two batteries from the United States — that is, 16 missile launchers.

Colonel Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this.

"Two batteries will be transferred first. The battery can have up to eight launchers, as well as a command post, a radar that will see the targets [...]. The NASAMS battery is actually our division, itʼs up to eight installations," Ignat said, adding that in the future it is necessary to ask for increased military assistance on the diplomatic front.

A single NASAMS battery will be able to protect entire squares or a region, since each installation can be placed at a distance of up to 25 km. The mobile anti-aircraft battery consists of 8-12 launchers, depending on the modification, 3-8 N/TPQ-64 radar stations, two fire control systems, charging and staff vehicles.