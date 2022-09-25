Zelensky: Ukraine received NASAMS air defense systems

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Ukraine received NASAMS air defense systems.

He said this in an interview with CBS.

"I want to thank President Biden for the positive decision that has already been made. And the US Congress. We got NASAMS. These are air defense systems. But, believe me, this is far from enough to cover the civil infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, and homes of Ukrainians. Why do we need this? We need security so that our Ukrainians can return home," Zelensky said.

NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile complex designed to combat missiles, aircraft and other air targets at low and medium altitudes.