Zelensky: Ukraine received NASAMS air defense systems

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Ukraine received NASAMS air defense systems.
He said this in an interview with CBS.
"I want to thank President Biden for the positive decision that has already been made. And the US Congress. We got NASAMS. These are air defense systems. But, believe me, this is far from enough to cover the civil infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, and homes of Ukrainians. Why do we need this? We need security so that our Ukrainians can return home," Zelensky said.
NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile complex designed to combat missiles, aircraft and other air targets at low and medium altitudes.
- On September 12, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said that Germany plans to hand over four IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Two of them will be handed over by the end of 2022.
- On September 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the USA, Germany, Italy, France and Israel to provide Ukraine with air defense systems.