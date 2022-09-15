Zelensky called on four countries to provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Germany, Italy, France, and Israel to provide Ukraine with air defense systems.

He said this after a meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv.

According to the president, there are already positive decisions regarding the supply of NASAMS and IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

"We expect several IRIS-T systems. Havenʼt received any yet. Just as we expect from the USA — and we are grateful for the support of this process — NASAMS," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine is determined to actively negotiate air defense with countries such as France, Italy, and Germany.

"I have not yet received a positive response from Israel. There are not so many states that are able to guarantee the closing of the sky for you and me, at least from the point of view of air defense. And this issue should be resolved around these states," the president explained.