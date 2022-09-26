The Presidentʼs Office clarified the situation with NASAMS. They have not yet arrived in Ukraine

Presidential Spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov clarified Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs words regarding the provision of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.
"We have received a decision, we have received consent, but NASAMS itself has not yet physically arrived," Nikiforov stated in a comment to Suspilne.
The day before, CBS published an interview with Zelensky, in which he used the phrase "we got NASAMS", thanking the U.S. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress for the military assistance provided.
- NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat missiles, aircraft and other air targets at low and medium altitudes.
- On September 16, the spokesman of the U.S. Department of Defense Patrick Ryder stated that the first two NASAMS batteries will be delivered to Ukraine within the next two months.