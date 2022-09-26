The Presidentʼs Office clarified the situation with NASAMS. They have not yet arrived in Ukraine

Presidential Spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov clarified Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs words regarding the provision of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

"We have received a decision, we have received consent, but NASAMS itself has not yet physically arrived," Nikiforov stated in a comment to Suspilne.

The day before, CBS published an interview with Zelensky, in which he used the phrase "we got NASAMS", thanking the U.S. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress for the military assistance provided.