Ukraine will receive MARS II jet systems and PzH 2000 self-propelled guns from Germany in the next few weeks

Kostia Andreikovets
The German Ministry of Defense announced that Ukraine will receive additional MARS II multiple rocket launchers and PzH 2000 artillery units in the next few weeks.

The agency did not specify the exact number of weapons. "We are coordinating our ongoing support," the Ministry of Defense added.