Ukraine will receive MARS II jet systems and PzH 2000 self-propelled guns from Germany in the next few weeks

The German Ministry of Defense announced that Ukraine will receive additional MARS II multiple rocket launchers and PzH 2000 artillery units in the next few weeks.
The agency did not specify the exact number of weapons. "We are coordinating our ongoing support," the Ministry of Defense added.
- On September 15, Germany for the first time agreed to transfer armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is about 50 Dingo armored vehicles. Then Ukraine is promised two more MARS II multiple rocket systems.
- On October 6, it became known that Ukraine received two more Bergepanzer armored vehicles from Germany.
- On October 11, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine announced the arrival of the first of four German IRIS-T air defense systems.