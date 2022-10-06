Germany handed over two more Bergepanzer armored vehicles for repair to Ukraine

The German government handed over two more Bergepanzer 2 armored repair vehicles to Ukraine. The total number of such vehicles in the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased to five units.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

The Bergerpanzer 2 armored repair vehicle is designed on the basis of the German Leopard 1 tank. It is intended for the repair of heavy equipment that has been damaged in battle.

The vehicle has the same level of reservation as the Leopard tank. However, its armament is much smaller and it is designed only for defense — it is a machine gun and smoke grenades.