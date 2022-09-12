Germany once again refuses to supply tanks to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht once again rejected Ukraineʼs request for the supply of battle tanks.

She stated this during a speech on the national security strategy, writes Deutsche Welle.

"No country has yet supplied infantry fighting vehicles or Western-made battle tanks," Lambrecht said, adding that, in accordance with agreements with partners, Germany would not take such a step unilaterally.

In September, it became known that the German arms company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann offered Ukraine to purchase 100 Leopard 2A7 tanks from it in April, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke against it. Also, Germany refused to transfer Dingo armored vehicles to the Armed Forces "due to its own needs". A total of 700 machines of both types are in service with the Bundeswehr but have not yet been involved in any combat operations.