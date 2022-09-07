Germany handed Ukraine five Gepard anti-aircraft guns and the COBRA radar system

Over the past week, Germany has sent a COBRA radar station and five Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

This is reported by the German government.

The COBRA [Counter Battery Radar] artillery detection radar can determine the positions of enemy artillery, mortar batteries, and home-made rocket launchers. COBRA is able to calculate the points of impact of projectiles and missiles. In addition, it is able to detect up to 40 batteries in two minutes and determine the location at a distance of up to 100 kilometers.

The SPAA [Self-Propelled Anti-Aircraft Artillery] Gepard is a German self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery installation on a Leopard 1 tank chassis with two Oerlikon KDA automatic guns capable of firing up to 1 100 rounds per minute. It is effective against air targets and even in battles with armored vehicles, since it has the appropriate ammunition. Gepard was created to protect ground troops from aviation. Gepard radars allow you to detect targets at a distance of up to 15 kilometers, track them and destroy them effectively. At the same time, these anti-aircraft guns are able to distinguish between enemy and own aircraft, which allows you to avoid "friendly fire".