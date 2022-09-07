Bild: Germany refused to hand over Dingo armored vehicles to the Armed Forces

Even at the beginning of the war, Germany refused to supply Dingo armored vehicles to Ukraine and seems to have no intention of supplying them in the future.

This was reported by the journalist of the German resource Bild Julian Ripke, referring to the secret documents of the Ministry of Defense of Germany.

The country currently has more than 500 Dingo full protection vehicles at its disposal. They are used for training and exercises, as well as during operations.

"The possible transfer of Dingo was considered at an early stage of the war in Ukraine, but the idea was rejected due to its own needs," the document says.

At the beginning of March, Ukraine already requested Dingo armored personnel carriers and Fennek reconnaissance vehicles from the Bundeswehrʼs reserves, but was refused. A total of 700 machines of both types are in service with the Bundeswehr, but have not yet been involved in any combat operations.

Andriy Melnyk, Ukraineʼs ambassador to Germany, responded to this information. He called on German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht to stop the blockade and deliver part of the existing 500 Dingo machines to Ukraine.