For the first time, Germany agreed to transfer armored vehicles to Ukraine

For the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany will transfer armored vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is about 50 Dingo armored vehicles.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country Kristin Lambrecht, writes BILD.

According to the publication, deliveries of these armored vehicles from the end of July were considered as an alternative to the transfer of Fuchs armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. The Dingo is an armored and optionally armed wheeled vehicle used for patrol and reconnaissance. The German army has more than 500 Dingo vehicles in various modifications.

In addition, the Germans will hand over to Ukraine two more MARS rocket launchers and about 200 missiles. Crew training will continue in Germany and will begin in September.

During her speech at the Bundeswehr conference, Lambrecht praised the successes of the Ukrainian army during the counteroffensive. The newspaper suggests that this operation of the Armed Forces was a key factor in the Germansʼ decision to hand over armored vehicles, because only a few weeks ago Germany was against it.

At the same time, Lambrecht ruled out the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles. She stated that the Ministry of Defense is in the final stages of a direct agreement with Greece, which will receive 40 Marders and transfer its 40 Soviet BMP-1s to Ukraine.