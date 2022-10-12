The Netherlands will hand over €15 million worth of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine so that the Armed Forces can better protect the sky from Russian attacks.

De Telegraaf writes about this with reference to the statement of Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongrena.

According to her, this is a significant contribution of the Netherlands to the victory of Ukraine. She said that Putinʼs latest missile attacks on Ukraine only achieved that the West, in particular the Netherlands, would supply Ukraine with even more weapons.

Ollongren did not name the type and number of missiles. Currently, it is known that they will be used by means of air defense, which are supplied to Ukraine by other countries.