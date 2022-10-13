Macron: France will hand over anti-aircraft missiles and radars

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Ukraine will receive anti-aircraft missiles and radars from the French side in the coming weeks.
Sky News writes about it.
Macron did not specify the number or type of missiles, but according to journalists, they are short-range Crotale missiles, which are used to intercept missiles and aircraft at low altitudes. According to him, such military assistance will strengthen protection against drones and Russian missile attacks.
In addition, France is working on supplying Ukraine with six additional Caesar self-propelled howitzers.
- On October 12 and 13, a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers will take place in Brussels, as well as a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine — Ramstein-6 format. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine is present at the meeting. Its main topic is the strengthening of the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the USA, General Mark Milley, said that the States and allies should help Ukraine to create an integrated air and missile defense system.
- The German Ministry of Defense reported that Ukraine will receive additional MARS II and PzH 2000 self-propelled guns in the next few weeks.
- The Netherlands will hand over €15 million worth of additional anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.
- Canada will provide Ukraine with a new $47 million aid package. It provides for 500,000 units of winter military clothing, artillery shells and satellite communication equipment.
- Lithuania will provide Ukraine with winter clothing and equipment, as well as allocate funds for the purchase next year of armored vehicles, thermal imagers, drones and 120-mm mortars on the M113 platform for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- Before that, on October 11, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine announced the arrival of the first of four German IRIS-T air defense systems and four more HIMARS systems.