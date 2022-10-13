Macron: France will hand over anti-aircraft missiles and radars

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Ukraine will receive anti-aircraft missiles and radars from the French side in the coming weeks.

Sky News writes about it.

Macron did not specify the number or type of missiles, but according to journalists, they are short-range Crotale missiles, which are used to intercept missiles and aircraft at low altitudes. According to him, such military assistance will strengthen protection against drones and Russian missile attacks.

In addition, France is working on supplying Ukraine with six additional Caesar self-propelled howitzers.