The island of Bornholm near the “Nordic Streams” was left without electricity due to a broken cable

The Danish island of Bornholm, located near the "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream 2" gas pipelines, has been left without electricity due to a broken cable that supplies it with electricity from Sweden.
This is reported by AP Europe.
The company Bornholms Energi og Forsyning is working to restore the power supply by using a power plant in the port of the city of Rennes.
It is not yet known whether the cable break occurred on land or at sea.
Power is expected to be restored to the entire island around 1 p.m.
In the morning, two ships of the German Navy went to the Danish island of Bornholm with divers, who are supposed to document the damage to the pipes of the "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2" gas pipelines.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "Nord Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, and "Nord Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.
- Gas leaks from "Nord Stream 2" stopped on October 1, and from "Nord Stream 1" on October 2.