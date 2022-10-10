The island of Bornholm near the “Nordic Streams” was left without electricity due to a broken cable

The Danish island of Bornholm, located near the "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream 2" gas pipelines, has been left without electricity due to a broken cable that supplies it with electricity from Sweden.

This is reported by AP Europe.

The company Bornholms Energi og Forsyning is working to restore the power supply by using a power plant in the port of the city of Rennes.

It is not yet known whether the cable break occurred on land or at sea.

Power is expected to be restored to the entire island around 1 p.m.

In the morning, two ships of the German Navy went to the Danish island of Bornholm with divers, who are supposed to document the damage to the pipes of the "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2" gas pipelines.