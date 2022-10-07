530 bodies of civilians have already been found in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region

Since September 7, 530 bodies of civilians have been found in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region. Most of them have signs of violent death.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin stated this on the air of the telethon on October 7.

All these people died during the period of temporary occupation and as a result of the criminal actions of the enemy army. Of them: 225 are women, 257 are men, and 19 are children. Another 29 people have not been identified.

"If we talk about the total number of civilians killed as a result of Russiaʼs military aggression in Kharkiv region, it is currently 1 350 people, and this number is increasing almost every day," Yevgenii Yenin noted.

As for mass burials in the city of Izyum, 447 bodies of the dead were removed from there. 215 bodies of women and 194 of men were identified. The bodies of 22 soldiers and five children were found, as well as probably 11 human remains, the gender of which has not yet been determined.

Gunshot wounds — in 15 people, explosive wounds of various degrees in about 60 more people, signs of torture — in another 15 (this includes a rope around the neck, hands tied behind the back, bullet wounds to the knees, broken ribs). Another 13 bodies have signs of violent death — broken jaws or stab wounds.