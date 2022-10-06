22 torture chambers were discovered in the de-occupied Kharkiv region

In the de-occupied territory of the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers have already discovered and inspected 22 torture chambers where the Russians tortured prisoners.

Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the State Police in the Kharkiv region, reported this at a briefing in the Kharkiv Media Hub, Ukrinform reports.

"The house in Pisky-Radkivski is already the 22nd torture chamber that we installed and inspected in the de-occupied territory of the Kharkiv region. In almost all cities and large settlements where military units of the Russian army were based, places of detention of civilians and prisoners of war were set up. The most common methods of torture were: passing an electric current, severe beating with sticks and other objects, there are facts of tearing off nails and other terrible tortures, including the use of gas masks for suffocation," he said.