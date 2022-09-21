In Kupyansk was found a torture chamber that the Russians had set up in a police station

Prosecutors of the Kupyansk District Prosecutorʼs Office found one more torture chamber, where the occupiers abused people in Kharkiv region.
This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).
During the occupation of Kupyansk, the Russian military occupied the police building. In the semi-basement room, they subjected people to physical and psychological violence. In a cell that can hold four people, the Russians held more than 20. According to the victims, due to lack of space, they slept in turns.
Investigative actions are carried out within the framework of criminal proceedings based on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- The same torture chamber was found in the police station in Balaklia. During the occupation, the Russians always kept at least 40 people captive, feeding them empty porridge twice a day. Through local collaborators, they were looking for those who served or had relatives in the ATO, and people who helped the Ukrainian army. If the occupiers released many people and there were no new ones, they grabbed people on the street near the police station.