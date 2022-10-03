Another Russian torture chamber was found in one of the de-occupied villages of the Kharkiv region

The police found another Russian torture chamber in the village of Pisky-Radkivski in Kharkiv region.

This was reported in the press service of the National Police.

According to law enforcement officers, when the Russian invaders entered the village, they drove the locals out of their homes and settled there. In one of the cellars, the Russians set up a torture chamber where Ukrainians were tortured.

The police showed what this place looks like.

After the escape, the Russian military left behind looted houses, filth and "stretch marks" on the doors.