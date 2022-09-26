One more Russian torture chamber was found in the de-occupied village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region

Operatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) found one more Russian torture chamber in the village of Lyptsi (Kharkiv region) liberated from the occupiers.

This was reported in the SSU press service.

The execution house, which the Russians called the "basement", was set up in the premises of the so-called “peopleʼs militia” of the “LPR”. There they kept local residents who refused to cooperate with the enemy.

This is what the place looks like.

According to the SSU, the occupiers brutally tortured the detainees, so they were forcibly taken to Russia.

As part of the previously initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, law enforcement officers are investigating who exactly suffered from torture by the Russians, and are also establishing the data of all Russian war criminals involved in abusing Ukrainians.