Zelensky called on NATO to launch a pre-emptive strike on Russia to prevent it from using nuclear weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the North Atlantic Alliance to launch a pre-emptive strike on Russia to prevent Russian President Volodymyr Putin from using nuclear weapons.

He said this during an online speech at the Lowy Institute.

"What should NATO do? Eliminate the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons. But, importantly, I am once again appealing to the international community, as I did before February 24: pre-emptive strikes — so that they know what will happen if they are used. And not the other way around — to wait for Russiaʼs nuclear strikes to then say: "Ah, you are, well, keep it from us!" the president said.

The Kremlin called Zelenskyʼs statement "a call to start a new world war."