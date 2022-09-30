Secretary of State Blinken: the US still does not see signs of Russiaʼs preparations to use nuclear weapons

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States still sees no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons. He noted that the US is closely monitoring this.
Reuters writes about it.
“Weʼre looking very closely at whether Russia actually does anything that suggests they plan to use nuclear weapons. To date, we have not seen them take such action," Blinken said.
According to him, Russian President Putinʼs statements about the possible use of such weapons are "empty talk."
- After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin, representatives of the Russian government, and propagandists repeatedly hinted that Russia could use nuclear weapons. On September 21, Putin threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation. In fact, he hinted at the possibility of nuclear strikes if the Armed Forces continue to liberate the occupied territories that Russia wants to annex based on the "results" of pseudo-referendums.
- The USA warned the Russian Federation of "devastating" consequences and a response.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the nuclear threat from the Russian Federation may become a reality, so it should be taken seriously. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the same. She urged not to consider Putinʼs words a bluff.