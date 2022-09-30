Secretary of State Blinken: the US still does not see signs of Russiaʼs preparations to use nuclear weapons

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States still sees no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons. He noted that the US is closely monitoring this.

Reuters writes about it.

“Weʼre looking very closely at whether Russia actually does anything that suggests they plan to use nuclear weapons. To date, we have not seen them take such action," Blinken said.

According to him, Russian President Putinʼs statements about the possible use of such weapons are "empty talk."