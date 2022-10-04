Sweden has closed the zone around the leak from Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea

Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is in charge of investigating pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea, ordered the area closed to investigate the alleged "gross sabotage".

The Associated Press writes about it.

"I understand the great public interest, but we are at the beginning of the preliminary investigation, and therefore I cannot go into detail about what investigative actions we are conducting," the prosecutor told reporters.

Swedenʼs coast guard said ships, divers, fishing vessels and submersibles are prohibited from approaching the leak zones 9.3 kilometers off Sweden.

On Sunday, October 2, the Danish Energy Agency announced that the gas leak had stopped on both lines of "Nord Stream." However, already on October 3, the Swedish Coast Guard reported that one of its planes had detected an increase in the leak on "Nord Stream 2." Currently, it is about 30 meters in diameter.

The Swedish Coast Guard did not explain why it increased, but noted that the gas leak from the "Nord Stream 1" pipes had already stopped.

Sweden has already dispatched a submarine rescue vessel and coast guard ships to the sites of the breach, but it is unclear when exactly divers or a submarine will be able to descend to the pipelines.

Danish authorities, in turn, are monitoring two gas leaks east of the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea with the help of ships and a military helicopter.