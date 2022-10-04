Sweden has closed the zone around the leak from Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea

Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is in charge of investigating pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea, ordered the area closed to investigate the alleged "gross sabotage".
The Associated Press writes about it.
"I understand the great public interest, but we are at the beginning of the preliminary investigation, and therefore I cannot go into detail about what investigative actions we are conducting," the prosecutor told reporters.
Swedenʼs coast guard said ships, divers, fishing vessels and submersibles are prohibited from approaching the leak zones 9.3 kilometers off Sweden.
On Sunday, October 2, the Danish Energy Agency announced that the gas leak had stopped on both lines of "Nord Stream." However, already on October 3, the Swedish Coast Guard reported that one of its planes had detected an increase in the leak on "Nord Stream 2." Currently, it is about 30 meters in diameter.
The Swedish Coast Guard did not explain why it increased, but noted that the gas leak from the "Nord Stream 1" pipes had already stopped.
Sweden has already dispatched a submarine rescue vessel and coast guard ships to the sites of the breach, but it is unclear when exactly divers or a submarine will be able to descend to the pipelines.
Danish authorities, in turn, are monitoring two gas leaks east of the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea with the help of ships and a military helicopter.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "Nord Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, and "Nord Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.
- The countries of the EU, the USA and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones.
- Citing sources in British intelligence, The Times newspaper wrote that the "Nordic Streams" were attacked by Russian underwater drones. Russiaʼs involvement is under investigation. In the Russian Federation itself, traditionally, all accusations are rejected.