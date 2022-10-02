The Constitutional Court of Russia approved the annexation of Ukrainian regions

The Constitutional Court of Russia approved the documents on the illegal annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by Radio Svoboda.

According to the decree, the Ukrainian Donetsk and Luhansk regions allegedly "became part of the Russian Federation in the status of republics", and the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions as "separate subjects with their current names".

Also, "parliamentary elections" have already been scheduled for September 2023 in the occupied regions.

The next step is the ratification of the annexation in the chambers of the federal assembly (the State Duma and the Federation Council).