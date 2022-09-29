MDI: Russia mobilized almost all men in the occupied territories of Luhansk region and Donetsk region

Almost the entire male population was mobilized in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

A representative of the MDI of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi stated this in a comment to “The Guardian”.

"We see that almost the entire male population is mobilized in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. According to our assessment, after the annexation of the territories occupied by Russia in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, mobilization will be announced there as well," he noted.

According to Skibitsky, Ukraineʼs task is to inflict the greatest losses on Russia on the battlefield, which, along with sanctions and political isolation, will have an impact on the Russian economy and society.

Also, a representative of Ukraineʼs military intelligence called the threat of Russiaʼs use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine "very high."

“Strikes are likely to target locations along the front line where large numbers of personnel and equipment are deployed, as well as important command centers and critical infrastructure. To stop them, we need not only anti-aircraft, but also anti-missile systems," the representative of military intelligence of Ukraine noted.