Canada will impose additional sanctions against Russia due to pseudo-referendums in Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his country will impose new sanctions against the Russian Federation due to Russian pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
Reuters writes about it.
Trudeau also noted that Canada will never admit the results of pseudo-referendums and Russiaʼs attempt to illegally annex Ukrainian land.
"We intend to introduce new sanctions against individuals and organizations involved in this latest attempt to undermine the principles of state sovereignty and who share responsibility for the ongoing senseless bloodshed in Ukraine," the Canadian Prime Minister emphasized.
He added that Canada is working with international partners and allies to jointly reject the results of the Russian pseudo-referendums in Ukraine.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and threatened nuclear weapons in case of an attack on the Russian Federation.
- On September 23, the Russian occupiers started so-called "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. They will last until September 27.
- A number of countries have declared that they do not admit the results of these pseudo-referendums, Russia has promised sanctions.
- On September 27, the "leaders" of the occupation administrations in the lands seized by Russia began to announce the results of pseudo-referendums for the inclusion of these territories in the Russian Federation.