Canada will impose additional sanctions against Russia due to pseudo-referendums in Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his country will impose new sanctions against the Russian Federation due to Russian pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

Trudeau also noted that Canada will never admit the results of pseudo-referendums and Russiaʼs attempt to illegally annex Ukrainian land.

"We intend to introduce new sanctions against individuals and organizations involved in this latest attempt to undermine the principles of state sovereignty and who share responsibility for the ongoing senseless bloodshed in Ukraine," the Canadian Prime Minister emphasized.

He added that Canada is working with international partners and allies to jointly reject the results of the Russian pseudo-referendums in Ukraine.