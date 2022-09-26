Events of September 26: the occupiers attack the south with kamikaze drones, and Ukraine does not yet plan additional mobilization

Since the very beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine, "Babel" has been running daily text coverage every day and promptly informing about the main news on the Telegram channel. We also do a daily digest of the dayʼs highlights in case you werenʼt able to follow along live.

At night, the Russian army attacked the Odesa region with kamikaze drones. One drone was destroyed, and two hit a military infrastructure object — a large-scale fire and ammunition detonation began, and the authorities organized the evacuation of the civilian population. Previously, there were no casualties. In addition, Zaporizhzhia was again hit by a missile: residential buildings were damaged, windows were blown out, an educational institution and a health care institution, and a garage cooperative was also damaged. A fire broke out there, cars were damaged.

The occupiers launched a rocket attack on Pervomaisky in the Kharkiv region. They hit a civil infrastructure object. There is damage to critical infrastructure, and two private houses were completely destroyed. A 15-year-old girl died. Rescuers continue to work.

In recent days, Russian troops have reduced the number of missile strikes on Ukraine but more often began to attack with Iranian kamikaze drones. Kharkiv region, Odesa region, and Mykolaiv region suffer from their attacks. The Armed Forces shoot them down by all available methods but study the most effective.

Operatives of the Security Service of Ukraine discovered another Russian torture chamber in the village of Lipky in the Kharkiv region, liberated from the occupiers. The execution house, which the Russians called the "basement", was set up on the premises of the so-called Peopleʼs Militia "LNR". There they kept local residents who refused to cooperate with the enemy.

About 10-12 explosions were heard in Nova Kakhovka. Local telegram channels report on possible strikes on the bridge at the Kakhovskaya HPP. The occupation administration announces the work of air defense and explosions in the sky.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff. At the meeting, a decision was made regarding the active actions of the military — "with the aim of further de-occupation of the territory of Ukraine." Also, during the meeting, the participants separately discussed Russiaʼs use of new types of weapons and outlined plans to counter it.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, said that Ukraine does not plan to announce additional mobilization. "We have already created reserves through the Territorial Defense system and will actively use these reserves. We should not announce additional mobilization today. We have everything, and we are ready for more Russian troops," assured the adviser to the head of the OPU.

Lithuania provided Ukraine with half a hundred units of M113 armored personnel carriers. Vilnius will continue to support the Ukrainian military. Lithuania discusses all supplies of equipment or other weapons with its NATO allies. In addition, the Ministry of Defense of Belgium will provide Ukraine with heavy-caliber M2HB machine guns, ammunition for them, and equipment for the military.

Estonia will provide Ukraine with modular hospitals to strengthen the medical infrastructure of regions affected by the war and will also participate in the development of the rehabilitation system.

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said that her country may deprive people who will fight on the side of Russia in Ukraine of citizenship. 200,000 people with dual Moldovan-Russian citizenship live in unrecognized Transnistria. According to Sandu, there is a risk that some of them will be mobilized by Russia.