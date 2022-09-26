”We have already created reserves.” The authorities do not intend to announce additional mobilization

In an interview with the Tagesschau program of the German TV channel ARD, the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated that Ukraine does not plan to announce additional mobilization against the background of fake Russian "referendums".

"We have already created reserves through the territorial defense system and will actively use these reserves. We should not announce additional mobilization today. We have everything, and we are ready for more Russian troops," assured the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs office of Ukraine.

He noted that many people do not understand what form of war is being waged in Ukraine today: we do not have so many casualties among the military compared to the Russian Federation, which does not care how many of its soldiers die.

Russia directs 90 percent of its own military power to attack civilian infrastructure, critical infrastructure, and civilians.

"To date, more than 1,200 settlements have been completely destroyed and removed from the map," Podolyak noted.

He assured that the offensive of the Armed Forces has not stopped and promised that soon we can expect positive news from the front.

At the same time, Podolyak emphasized that for an intensive breakthrough of the defense line of the Russian army, the next step will be the reconquest of territories and the destruction of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and for this, a certain amount of armored vehicles is needed, in particular, tanks — especially not Soviet tanks (T-55, T-64, T-72), which are ineffective, and Western-style machines such as the Leopard 2.