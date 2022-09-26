Moldova can deprive those who will fight on the side of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

The President of Moldova Maia Sandu stated that her country may deprive people who will fight on the side of Russia in Ukraine of citizenship.
Reuters writes about it.
200 000 people with dual Moldovan-Russian citizenship live in unrecognized Transnistria. According to Sandu, there is a risk that some of these people will be mobilized by Russia.
"To prevent this from happening, we are analyzing the possibility of applying the process of depriving Moldovan citizenship for those people [with Russian passports] who are fighting on the side of the aggressor. We are also considering the possibility of increasing the punishment of citizens of Moldova [without Russian passports]... who are in the ranks of the armed forces of the aggressor," the President of Moldova noted.
According to her, Moldova is consulting with Moscow to prevent the conscription of its citizens.
- In the summer, in unrecognized Transnistria, men were already campaigned to sign a contract with the Russian army. Relevant announcements were published in all mass media, such messages appeared more and more often in mailboxes and on the streets.
- On September 21, in his address, Putin announced a partial mobilization for the war against Ukraine. The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation said that 300 000 people would be mobilized, allegedly from reserves and reserves, but some analysts say that many more people will be drafted into the army.