Moldova can deprive those who will fight on the side of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

The President of Moldova Maia Sandu stated that her country may deprive people who will fight on the side of Russia in Ukraine of citizenship.

Reuters writes about it.

200 000 people with dual Moldovan-Russian citizenship live in unrecognized Transnistria. According to Sandu, there is a risk that some of these people will be mobilized by Russia.

"To prevent this from happening, we are analyzing the possibility of applying the process of depriving Moldovan citizenship for those people [with Russian passports] who are fighting on the side of the aggressor. We are also considering the possibility of increasing the punishment of citizens of Moldova [without Russian passports]... who are in the ranks of the armed forces of the aggressor," the President of Moldova noted.

According to her, Moldova is consulting with Moscow to prevent the conscription of its citizens.