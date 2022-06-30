Transnistrian men are agitated to sign contracts with the Russian army

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that in unrecognized Transnistria, men are campaigning to sign a contract with the Russian army.

In uncontrolled Moldova, the Transnistrian region is widely campaigning for conscription into the Russian army. Relevant announcements are published in all media, and in mailboxes, and on the streets there is more and more agitation.

When applying to employment centers, men are offered contract military service in the first place. Campaigning is also carried out at enterprises, and conscripts are under undisguised pressure for the same purpose. The Tiraspol military enlistment office has started recruiting citizens who have graduated from the military department and have been enlisted in the reserve.