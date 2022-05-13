Zelenskyy does not rule out the possibility of an attack from Transnistria, but does not see this as a great threat

Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out a possible attack on Ukraine from the territory of self-proclaimed Transnistria, but does not see this as a great threat.
He stated this in an interview for the Porta a Porta project of the Italian TV channel Rai 1.
"There may be an attack from Transnistria. We understand that 100% of the people there are controlled by the Russian Federation. The military there, both locals and Russians, and locals have passports both illegal Transnistrian, and Russian, Moldovan. Honestly, there is no civilization there. Chaos," the Ukrainian head of state said.
According to him, the military group from Transnistria can be up to 15 thousand people. However, Zelenskyy added that it was not ready to attack. He argued that Transnistria has no borders with Russia, so it can only be reinforced by air, which complicates the process.
"If this part of the group moves, we are not very afraid of them, because up to 3,000 people out of 15,000 are able to fight there, as far as we know. I think this may be a challenge, but we do not see a very big threat there," he said.
At the same time, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, said on a telethon that the Snake Island, where there are currently fights there, could be one of the options for landing Russian troops to attack Transnistria.