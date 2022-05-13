Zelenskyy does not rule out the possibility of an attack from Transnistria, but does not see this as a great threat

Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out a possible attack on Ukraine from the territory of self-proclaimed Transnistria, but does not see this as a great threat.

He stated this in an interview for the Porta a Porta project of the Italian TV channel Rai 1.

"There may be an attack from Transnistria. We understand that 100% of the people there are controlled by the Russian Federation. The military there, both locals and Russians, and locals have passports both illegal Transnistrian, and Russian, Moldovan. Honestly, there is no civilization there. Chaos," the Ukrainian head of state said.