Belgium will transfer large-caliber machine guns to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Belgium will provide Ukraine with heavy-caliber M2HB machine guns, ammunition for them and equipment for the military.

This is reported by the Polish publication Defence24.

The Minister of Defense of Belgium, Ludovin Dedonder, said that her country will send Ukraine a new package of military aid worth €12 million. In addition to the mentioned machine guns, the Ukrainian military will receive winter equipment, protective helmets and optics. At the beginning of 2023, it is planned to hand over ambulances and medical evacuation vehicles to Ukraine.

It is noted that Belgium has already provided Ukraine with arms and other aid worth €45 million, including machine guns, anti-tank weapons and medical equipment.

The M2HB is manufactured by the Belgian company FN and belongs to the family of American 12.4 mm Browning machine guns.