Belgium allocated €8 million for non-lethal aid to Ukraine

Belgium will provide €8 million in non-lethal support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Euractiv.

Non-lethal aid will come to Ukraine through the NATO trust fund. Cargo includes first aid supplies, winter clothing and, if necessary, other equipment, including night vision devices and medical supplies.

"At my request, Belgium makes a contribution to the Trust Fund of NATOʼs comprehensive aid package for non-lethal support to Ukraine. Our country stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and will continue to support their sovereignty in every possible way," wrote the Minister of Foreign Affairs Khaja Lakhbib.

According to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, after the end of the war, Belgian companies will also play an "important role" in the reconstruction of Ukraine and will be able to participate in public tenders.

"Winter can become a decisive phase of the conflict. Therefore, it is important that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are equipped with the necessary equipment to continue resisting Russian aggression," Khaja Lakhbib added.