Russia attacked Odesa region with kamikaze drones at night

The Russian army attacked Odesa region with kamikaze drones at night. Two of them hit a military infrastructure object. One drone was destroyed.
This was reported in the morning of September 26 by the "South" operational command.
A large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition started when the military infrastructure object was hit, and the authorities organized the evacuation of civilians. Preliminary, there were no casualties.
This is the second day in a row that Russia is attacking Odesa with kamikaze drones. On September 25, drones targeted the administrative building of Odessa.
- During the past week, Ukrainian troops shot down almost ten Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which the Russians renamed "Geran-2" and use in the war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also shot down the first Iranian-made Mohajer-6 attack drone. After that, Ukraine expelled Iranʼs ambassador Manouchehr Moradi and reduced the number of diplomatic staff at the embassy in Kyiv.