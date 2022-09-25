The Russians once again attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. They targeted the cityʼs administrative building

On Sunday morning, Odesa was attacked by kamikaze drones. They hit the city center three times.
This is reported by the "South" operational command.
"Three times, the enemy got into the administrative building in the center of the city. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing are ongoing," the message reads.
At the same time, it is emphasized that the air defense forces shot down one drone.
There were no casualties among the population as a result of the attack.
- During this week, Ukrainian forces shot down almost ten Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which the Russians renamed "Geran-2" and use in the war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also shot down the first Iranian-made Mohajer-6 attack drone. After that, Ukraine expelled Iranʼs ambassador Manouchehr Moradi, and reduced the number of diplomatic staff at the embassy in Kyiv.
- The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, said that his country regrets Ukraineʼs decision to revoke the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador and reduce the number of diplomatic staff at the embassy in Kyiv. Kanaani advised Ukraine to "refrain from the influence of third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries." He claims that Ukraineʼs decision "is based on unconfirmed reports and was the result of noise in the media from foreign parties."