The Russians once again attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. They targeted the cityʼs administrative building

On Sunday morning, Odesa was attacked by kamikaze drones. They hit the city center three times.

This is reported by the "South" operational command.

"Three times, the enemy got into the administrative building in the center of the city. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing are ongoing," the message reads.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the air defense forces shot down one drone.

There were no casualties among the population as a result of the attack.