Denmark will resume mink breeding next year, which was stopped due to the spread of the coronavirus among animals.

This is reported by Reuters.

Denmarkʼs Ministry of Agriculture has informed that it will not extend the breeding ban. The health authoritiesʼ assessment found that there was a limited risk to public health due to the resumption of "significantly reduced mink production and the implementation of infection prevention measures".

In April 2020, a mutated form of the coronavirus was discovered in mink. Respiratory problems and increased mortality were observed in the animals. Denmark and Spain were the first to report sick animals, later WHO reported cases of mink infection in the Netherlands, Italy, USA, Sweden and other countries. At the same time, minks infected people.