Germany has said it is ready to provide shelter to Russians fleeing mobilization

German Interior Minister Nancy Feser said that Russian men fleeing conscription could apply for asylum in Germany.

This was reported by the German TV channel Tagesschau.

"Anyone who opposes the Russian regime and is therefore in great danger can apply for asylum due to political persecution. The practice of decision-making by the Federal Department for Migration and Refugees has already been adjusted accordingly," Fezer said.

Germany has been hosting "critics of the Russian regime" for several months, the minister added. At the same time, the granting of asylum is an individual decision that also includes a security check.

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann added: "Everyone who hates Putinʼs way and loves liberal democracy is very welcome in Germany."