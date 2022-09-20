Overview of the events of September 20: in Russia, punishment was introduced for evasion of mobilization, and the Armed Forces hit the reserves of the occupiers in the south

In the south, the Armed Forces destroyed a barge loaded with Russian weapons, equipment and personnel. Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four areas of concentration of Russian reserves of troops and equipment in the Beryslav, Henichevsk, Kakhovka and Kherson districts, along bridges and alternative crossings — pontoons and barges.

The Ukrainian flag was raised on the ceiling at the border of the Donetsk region and Kharkiv region, the head of the Donetsk Regional Government Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Until recently, fierce battles were fought in this area.

At night, the Russians shelled three communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region: Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka with "Grad" and heavy artillery. The enemy hit them five times — more than 100 shells flew at cities and villages. Previously, there were no casualties. In addition, the Russian occupiers shelled Bakhmut, Khromiv, Avdiivka, Siversk, and Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community.

The command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has almost certainly relocated Kilo-class submarines from their home port in Sevastopol to Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Territory in southern Russia, British intelligence reported.

The Russian occupiers took out 135 children by plane of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The flight was heading to Moscow. It is known precisely about one three-year-old girl from Mariupol on this plane.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ukraine and Russia have reached an agreement on the exchange of 200 prisoners of war. He said this in an interview with the American channel PBS, he was quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

On September 20, the Council of the European Union officially decided to urgently provide Ukraine with additional macro-financial assistance of €5 billion. This money will go to Ukraine as long-term loans on preferential terms. This is the second part of a total aid package of €9 billion.

Estonia did not let in 10 Russian citizens on the first day of the Schengen visa ban. All these cases happened in Narva, the largest predominantly Russian-speaking city in Estonia, which is located on the border with the Russian Federation. Before the entry into force of the ban, approximately 4,000 people tried to cross the border in Narva from Russia every day. This is three times more than during the coronavirus and before the war.

The so-called public council of the Kherson region appealed to the "head" of the occupied region with the initiative to urgently hold a "referendum" on joining Russia. The day before, this was done by the so-called public chambers "DNR" and "LNR".

The State Duma of Russia adopted amendments to the Criminal Code, which introduce punishments for conscripts and military personnel, as well as introduced the concepts of "mobilization" and "wartime". The amendments provide for a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for desertion or non-appearance of a contract worker or conscript for service within a month "during the period of mobilization or martial law or hostilities", as well as from 2 to 3 years in prison for refusing to participate in hostilities.