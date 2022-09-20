The EU Council approved additional aid to Ukraine for €5 billion

On September 20, the European Union Council officially decided to urgently provide Ukraine with additional macro-financial assistance of €5 billion.

This is stated in the press release of the Council.

This money will go to Ukraine in the form of long-term loans on preferential terms. This is the second part of a total aid package of €9 billion.

"At the next Ecofin meetings, I will insist on quickly reaching an agreement on the provision of the remaining €3 billion, we must also agree on the distribution of this amount for loans and grants," Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura noted.