The EU Council approved additional aid to Ukraine for €5 billion

On September 20, the European Union Council officially decided to urgently provide Ukraine with additional macro-financial assistance of €5 billion.
This is stated in the press release of the Council.
This money will go to Ukraine in the form of long-term loans on preferential terms. This is the second part of a total aid package of €9 billion.
"At the next Ecofin meetings, I will insist on quickly reaching an agreement on the provision of the remaining €3 billion, we must also agree on the distribution of this amount for loans and grants," Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura noted.
- On September 10, during the 17th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated that the International Monetary Fund is now "sliding" in supporting Ukraine.
- On September 2, it became known that the U.S. President Joe Biden will ask Congress to allocate $11.7 billion for military and financial support to Ukraine.