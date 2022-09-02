Biden will ask Congress to allocate more than $11 billion to help Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden will ask Congress to allocate $11.7 billion for military and financial support to Ukraine.
This is reported by Reuters.
The emergency funding request would also include $2 billion to "address the impact of Russiaʼs war in Ukraine on energy supplies to the United States."
The request came on the eve of the end of the 2022 fiscal year on September 30. Congress has not yet passed the 2023 state budget. It is expected that members of Congress can approve these proposals of Biden, in order to have time to discuss a more comprehensive state budget project.
The White House requests would also include $3.9 billion in funding to combat the monkeypox outbreak and $6.5 billion in disaster relief.
- The U.S. Department of Defense has expanded the use of naval vessels to deliver weapons to Ukraine. Previously, this was done mainly by airplanes.
- On August 24, President Biden announced $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This is the 19th aid package from the USA since the beginning of the Russian invasion. It includes NASAMS air defense systems, RQ-20 Puma drones, counter-battery radars, ammunition and more.
- The Wall Street Journal wrote that against the background of the allocation of $3 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine, the Pentagon plans to create a corresponding mission and appoint a responsible general.