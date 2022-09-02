Biden will ask Congress to allocate more than $11 billion to help Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden will ask Congress to allocate $11.7 billion for military and financial support to Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters.

The emergency funding request would also include $2 billion to "address the impact of Russiaʼs war in Ukraine on energy supplies to the United States."

The request came on the eve of the end of the 2022 fiscal year on September 30. Congress has not yet passed the 2023 state budget. It is expected that members of Congress can approve these proposals of Biden, in order to have time to discuss a more comprehensive state budget project.

The White House requests would also include $3.9 billion in funding to combat the monkeypox outbreak and $6.5 billion in disaster relief.